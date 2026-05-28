Former Sharks Winger Claude Lemieux Passes Away at 60

The tenacious winger would establish himself as a full-time NHLer during the 1986-87 season, playing in 76 games for the Canadiens. He surpassed the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career as well, finding the back of the net 27 times. He would remain with the Canadiens through the end of the 1980s and into 1990. He was traded to the New Jersey Devils for the 1990-91 season, and spent five seasons in the Garden State.