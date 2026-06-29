Friedman: Werenski Unlikely to Waive No-Move Clause for San Jose

On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman had a major update on the San Jose Sharks' attempts to acquire a defenseman as free agency rapidly approaches.
Rumors have been circling that Sharks General Manager Mike Grier called Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell to inquire about defenseman Zach Werenski. At this time though, Friedman doesn't think that Werenski would have much interesting in waiving his no-move clause to come to the Bay Area.
"I think wherever Werenski's going to go now, is most likely somewhere he thinks he can win," Friedman said. "I just don't think you can win [in San Jose] now. but anyone who trades for him, knows they might just get him for a year or two."
With that being said, Friedman doesn't discount the idea that Werenski could eventually wear teal. "Maybe he might not be looking at [the Sharks] now, but how is he going to feel in two years?"
Friedman mentioned the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs as potential destinations that could make sense for both Werenski and the Blue Jackets.