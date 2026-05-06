Haoxi (Simon) Wang Named Best Defenseman in D1B World Championship, Wins Silver Medal
Haoxi (Simon) Wang had a memorable showing for Team China in the IIHF World Championship (Division 1B) Tournament. The San Jose Sharks prospect finished the event with two goals, which was tied for the most in the tournament by a defenseman, and four points.
Wang was one of just two participants in the tournament to have been drafted by an NHL team, the other being 41-year-old Romanian Yevgeni Skachkov who was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft. Wang's teammate in the tournament, Eric Tu, could join that club in the near future though, as he's eligible to be drafted in 2027.
China, who ended the tournament with a 4-1 record, finished second to Estonia, who earned a promotion to Division 1, Group A for the 2027 iteration of the event. They did walk away with silver medals at the very least, though.
After a respectable first full season in the Ontario Hockey League, Wang's attention will now turn toward his commitment to play at the University of Boston in the NCAA this fall. Assuming things proceed as planned, Wang will play for Macklin Celebrini's former coach, Jay Pandolfo, alongside fellow San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Svoboda.