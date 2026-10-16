Have the Sharks Officially Ended the 'Nashville Curse?'

Realistically, the Predators' winning streak against the Sharks was likely a combination of things. For the most part, outside of a couple years at the beginning of the streak, the Sharks were rebuilding during that time while Nashville looked to compete. Eventually trends also start to get noticed, while players won't publicly admit that they know about something like the losing streak, they surely do and as it grows, it gets harder to break. Now that the Sharks have an abundance of players who weren't here for those losses, it made it inevitable that they'd be able to buck the habit of losing to Nashville and now they've done so a couple of times. They'll host the Predators two more times this season and we'll see if they can start a streak of their own.