'He's Been Great': Michael Misa Stepping Up After Olympic Break

Misa’s turbulent playing this season has been fairly similar to what Smith encountered in his rookie campaign last season. Smith was often held out of the lineup to help him adapt to life at the NHL level. As a result, Smith has shared some advice with his young teammate, but doesn’t go overboard with it either. “I think he knows what he's doing,” Smith said. “He got here for a reason, but whenever he asks something, or maybe I see something, we'll talk, but I think he's starting to figure it out.”