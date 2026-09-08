How Does Adding Ilya Samsonov Affect Organizational Depth?

With the Thunder have a goaltender-sized hole in their roster, Davis and Hasley will likely be the players tasked with holding down the fort in Wichita. If needed, Davis seems capable at the AHL level and could be recalled in the event of an injury-related disaster at the top two levels. Whenever the signing of Yaroslav Korostelyov becomes official, we'll probably see him assigned to the Thunder as well to round out their goaltending trio.