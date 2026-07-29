How Does Celebrini's Extension Compare to Past Teenage Greats?

While many have criticized Celebrini's message of taking a "team-friendly" deal, in reality, he's taken almost the exact same contract as other players of his caliber historically. His cap percentage is slightly, but not significantly, higher and unlike McDavid and Crosby, Celebrini has the potential to be the best player in the history of his organization. While that's not meant as a slight on two future legends of the game, it means that the Sharks have to do whatever they can to keep Celebrini happy, even if it means paying slightly more.