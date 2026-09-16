How Nordic Sharks Fans Can Watch the NHL in 2026-27

Whether you're a Swedish fan looking to follow the careers of Alexander Wennberg and Ivar Stenberg or a Finnish fan who just really likes Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini, there's a new way for fans in Sweden and Finland to watch the San Jose Sharks, and the NHL in general, this year.
On Wednesday, the NHL and Disney+ announced a five-year agreement that will carry coverage of 160 regular season games, 50 of which are going to be scheduled during Nordic primetime. This agreement comes after the recent launch of ESPN on Disney+ in these markets.
“The NHL’s connection to fans across the Nordic region and internationally has never been stronger, driven by the success of both Nordic-born players in the NHL and our tremendous on-ice product overall," David Proper the Chief Media Officer & Senior Executive Vice President of the NHL stated in a press release. "Disney+ and ESPN are important in expanding our global reach and serving our international fans, providing broad access and unique perspective to NHL games and showcasing the incredible impact Nordic players continue to have on the sport.”
The release also noted that select games will be available on the Star Channel in Finland.