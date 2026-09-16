How Nordic Sharks Fans Can Watch the NHL in 2026-27

“The NHL’s connection to fans across the Nordic region and internationally has never been stronger, driven by the success of both Nordic-born players in the NHL and our tremendous on-ice product overall," David Proper the Chief Media Officer & Senior Executive Vice President of the NHL stated in a press release. "Disney+ and ESPN are important in expanding our global reach and serving our international fans, providing broad access and unique perspective to NHL games and showcasing the incredible impact Nordic players continue to have on the sport.”