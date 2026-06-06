Insider Says San Jose Sharks Could Be a "Tempting" Trade Destination for Dylan Larkin

Macklin Celebrini, Michael Misa, and Will Smith were all drafted as centers, although Smith has spent the majority of his NHL career on the wing to this point. Adding a veteran like Larkin, who would command a top-six role, would either push Misa to the wing or to the third line. If Misa went out to the wing, it could effect his ability to become the Sharks' second line center of the future. At the same time, playing him on the third line would limit his ice time much more than the Sharks would probably like moving forward.