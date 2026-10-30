Insider States Sharks Have Made 'Serious Offer' to Detroit

It's no surprise that the San Jose Sharks have been circling Detroit Red Wings Simon Edvinsson as a potential trade candidate. The 23-year-old would immediately slot in as the team's best defenseman and he's in the right age range to be a long-term solution for the organization rather than just a short-term fill-in.
On Friday, insider Elliotte Friedman shared the latest on Edvinsson writing in his most recent 32 Thoughts article that "The talks with the Sharks are substantive, I believe, with at least one serious offer between them — an offer that was not accepted by Detroit, as the story goes. (That’s not to say the Wings were unreasonable.)"
Friedman then also mentioned that the Red Wings are asking for a young center as the centerpiece of the trade and that they're willing to wait until Edvinsson's signing deadline (December 1) if necessary.
Considering the Sharks would rightfully have zero interest in even discussing a trade involving Macklin Celebrini, that means the Red Wings are more than likely asking for the Sharks' second-overall pick in 2025, Michael Misa. Considering Misa's high-end potential as a two-way center down the line, it's hard to imagine Mike Grier would be willing to consider that move either.
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Filip Bystedt has significantly less upside than Misa, but if he's able to prove that he is NHL-ready while the Sharks wait for Alexander Wennberg and Igor Chernyshov to get healthy, then maybe he can be included in a package. If that were the case though, the Sharks would certainly have to include another significant asset as well.
Acquiring Edvinsson would be a wise decision for the Sharks, as he'd not only be able to take over first-pairing minutes right out of the gate, he'd also take pressure off of Darnell Nurse and Sam Dickinson (assuming he's not included in the deal), and allow them to play a role that more closely fits their current skill level. With that being said, it's going to come at a significant cost.