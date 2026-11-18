San Jose Sharks forward Ivar Stenberg may not be getting much recognition from NHL media in the latest Calder Trophy trackers from various outlets, but he is up for an award in his native Sweden.
On Tuesday, the Idrottsgalan, an annual gala hosted by the Swedish Sports Academy, issued a press release announcing Stenberg as one of the four finalists for their "Newcomer of the Year" award. Stenberg had a historic season in the Swedish Hockey League before being drafted by the Sharks second overall over the summer. He's quickly adapted to the NHL and has been able to perform at a high level already.
The other finalists for the award are Felicia Schroder, a soccer player for Real Madrid in Liga F, UFC fighter Smilla Sundell, and curler Isabella Wranå.
Last year, the award went to volleyball duo Jacob Hölting Nilsson and Elmer Andersson.
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The gala will be held at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on January 18, 2027.