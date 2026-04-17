John Klingberg Appears in 700th Career Game

Klingberg was never guaranteed an opportunity to reach the NHL, as a fifth-round pick, the odds were actually against him appearing in a single game. He earned a reputation for being one of the best offensive-defensemen in the NHL during his time with the Dallas Stars during the mid-to-late 2010s. He was a one-time All-Star with the Stars during the 2017-18 season and lead the league in assists by a defenseman that same season.