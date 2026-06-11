Joshua Ravensbergen Named Finalist for CHL Goaltender of the Year

San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen has already earned himself quite a bit of hardware as a result of his performance during the 2025-26 season, and now he could get even more.
In his final year with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars, Ravensbergen led the league in save percentage (.919), and was eventually named the WHL's top goaltender when he was presented the Del Wilson Trophy at the end of the season. He also picked up a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Now, as Ravensbergen prepares for his move to the NCAA and Michigan State University, he has officially been named a finalist for the Canadian Hockey League's Goaltender of the Year. The CHL, which encapsulates the WHL, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, has 61 starting goaltenders, but only three were named finalists, one from each league.
Ravensbergen is competing with the Ottawa 67s' Ryder Fetterolf. Fetterolf is eligible to be selected in the 2026 NHL Draft after being named the OHL's goaltender of the year after leading the league in save percentage (.923), rookie goals against average (2.07) and overall team goals against average. The Penn State commit is expected to be taken late in the Draft, as he's ranked the 11th best North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting.
Lastly, Ravensbergen will also be competing with Detroit Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond. Guimond led the QMJHL in both save percentage (.922) and goals against average (2.27). The 21-year-old Harvard commit was also awarded the Patrick Roy Trophy as the QMJHL's top goaltender.
There's certainly some tough competition amongst the finalists, but Ravensbergen simply being named a finalist shows how far he has come since the Sharks selected him last summer.