Joshua Ravensbergen Named Finalist for CHL Goaltender of the Year

Ravensbergen is competing with the Ottawa 67s' Ryder Fetterolf. Fetterolf is eligible to be selected in the 2026 NHL Draft after being named the OHL's goaltender of the year after leading the league in save percentage (.923), rookie goals against average (2.07) and overall team goals against average. The Penn State commit is expected to be taken late in the Draft, as he's ranked the 11th best North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting.