Know the Sharks' Enemies: Anaheim Ducks

While on paper the Ducks had just as many additions as subtractions, the quality of the players coming into the mix are much lower than what left. Nick Jensen will likely spent some time at the NHL level this season, as will Jeff Malott and of course AJ Greer, but all in all, they didn't add any gamechangers that will help the team massively this season. Cruz Lucius could be a piece that ends up being valuable down the line, but he won't help right out of the gate.