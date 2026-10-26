Life as a Sharks National Anthem Singer: Riley Blackwell Discusses What Led to the Role, What It's Like & More

Once the building filled up with a sold-out crowd, Blackwell then stepped out onto the ice to sing once again. "I was really nervous because this was the biggest crowd I'd ever performed in [front of]," she said. "If I'm singing a cabaret or if I'm in a musical, which is what I'm typically doing, it's not that many people at all. It's probably like 200 to 300 max, so going from that to a sold-out game definitely was crazy, a lot of pressure in a way to be singing in front of that many people but typically the nerves start to settle once I start singing and I'm in it, so that was kind of how it went."