Liljegren Appeared Content in San Jose, But Sharks Moved Him at Deadline Anyway

It didn't appear that Timothy Liljegren wanted to leave San Jose, but that didn't matter.
The San Jose Sharks moved the defenseman at the deadline, sending the 26-year-old to the Washington Capitals for the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2026 fourth-round pick.
Although Liljegren never publicly made it clear he wanted to move, the Sharks were already planning to let him go in free agency at the end of the season anyway, so it made sense to make a trade and try to salvage something out of it.
But, he did fight Evander Kane.
“We just thought it was good value,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said.
In many ways, the decision reflects a combination of motives. San Jose was open to giving Liljegren a fresh opportunity elsewhere, but it also wasn’t interested in moving him without receiving something of value in return.
“Hopefully, it’s a good thing for Lily, too,” Grier said. “Maybe he gets a chance to play a little bit more going into his UFA year.”
Liljegren will now look to strengthen his market ahead of July 1 while helping the Capitals address the absence of recently traded defenseman John Carlson.
The Sharks originally acquired Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, in exchange for third- and sixth-round draft picks. At the time, the organization hoped the 2017 first-round pick could solidify himself as a reliable top-four defenseman in San Jose.
Instead, his tenure in teal was marked by inconsistent performances, and he had been a healthy scratch in each of the team’s last three games before the trade.
The move could also create an opportunity for Shakir Mukhamadullin, another former first-round pick who is still working to establish himself as a full-time NHL regular, to take on a larger role in the Sharks’ lineup.
We wish the best to Mr. Liljegren in his future endeavors.