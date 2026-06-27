LINSANITY: San Jose Sharks Trade Up to the 21st Overall Pick, Select Ryan Lin

The San Jose Sharks have acquired the 21st overall pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for picks 27, 62, and 120 in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Mike Grier and company had already had a busy day, selecting Ivar Stenberg and Keaton Verhoeff with their two top-ten picks in the first round. With the 21st overall pick, they selected another defenseman Ryan Lin, who is committed to the University of Denver for the 2026-27 season.
Lin is a puck-moving defenseman that likely fell in the draft due to his size, as he's only 5-foot-11. If he were taller, he could've easily been in consideration for a top 10 pick as well.
Last season with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League, the right-handed defenseman scored 14 goals and tallied a total of 57 points in 53 regular season games.
The Sharks entered the night with a massive hole in their prospect pool in regards to right-handed defensemen, now that position is actually one of their prospect pool's strengths.
Unless something changes, the Sharks are likely done for today, as they have no remaining first round picks.