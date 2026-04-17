Macklin Celebrini Breaks Franchise Record, Passing Joe Thornton

The San Jose Sharks celebrated as the Canada Life Center blasted "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus over the PA system early in the third period of Thursday night's game. Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks' 19-year-old superstar had done it. He had officially recorded the best season in Sharks history.
It's not often there's a meaningful goal to improve a lead to 6-1 in the third period of a game, but Celebrini's goal in a blowout victory over the Jets meant everything to the city of San Jose, the Sharks organization, and of course, the Sharks' fans.
Celebrini's goal was his 115th point of the season, which moved him past Joe Thornton for the franchise record for points in a single season. He also joined Wayne Gretzky as the only teenagers in NHL history to have a 40-goal, 70-assist season.
Thornton, who is currently Celebrini's landlord/roommate, is one of the most beloved Sharks of all-time. His record of 114 points during the 2006-07 season stood for nearly two decades, and no other Shark even crossed the 100 point plateau until defenseman Erik Karlsson did it in 2022-23.
The years of Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Joe Pavelski, and quite a few others is commonly known as the golden age of the San Jose Sharks. Now, it seems the true golden age will be centered around Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Igor Chernyshov and others, especially if they can find a way to bring a Stanley Cup to the Bay Area in the future.
It's a strange feeling to say that a 19-year-old might be the best player to ever take the ice for the Sharks, especially considering the caliber of Hockey Hall of Famers that have worn the teal uniform, but on a single-season pace, that's exactly what Celebrini is.
Celebrini's 45 goals, 70 assists and 115 points are the new gold standard that future Sharks will be held against, at least until he breaks his own record which will undoubtedly happen a few times in his career.