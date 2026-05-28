Macklin Celebrini, Canada advance to Semifinals at 2026 IIHF World Championship
Team Canada and their captain, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, have officially advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship after trouncing Team USA in the quarterfinals.
Celebrini opened the scoring for Canada late in the first period. His shot from the slot was able to beat former San Jose Sharks netminder Devin Cooley, giving Canada a 1-0 lead with a minute and a half remaining in the first period.
Canada would add goals from Dylan Holloway, Connor Brown, and Sidney Crosby as well. When all was said and done, the Canadians defeated the Americans with a final score of 4-0.
With their victory over Team USA, Team Canada has clinched their spot in the semifinals, but their opponent is still unknown at this time. The semifinals are currently slotted to be played on Sunday morning.
Much like he was for the Sharks this season, Celebrini has been dominant for Canada at the World Championships this year. In eight games, he has scored six goals and added six assists for a total of 12 points. It's safe to say that he hasn't been bogged down by the pressure of leading his country into the tournament, as his performance hasn't suffered a bit.