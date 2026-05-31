Macklin Celebrini, Canada to Compete for Bronze Medal at IIHF World Championship
Following a 4-2 loss to Finland on Saturday, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and the rest of Team Canada will look to avoid missing out on a medal for the third-straight year as they'll battle Norway for the bronze medal on Sunday.
Celebrini picked up an assist during the loss, setting up Dylan Holloway's then go-ahead goal with a chip pass out of the defensive zone.
Although Canada will certainly be the favorites heading into the game, Norway will have a considerable amount of motivation when the puck drops, as they've never gotten a medal at the IIHF World Championships. Norway's best finish in their history came 75 years ago, when they finished in fourth place. With a medal within reach, they're going to bring everything they can.
Norway's leading scorers, Tinus Luc Koblar and Noah Steen, have combined for just a single point in their last two outings and the Norwegians were shutout during their semifinal game against the hosting team, Switzerland.
As for Team Canada, Celebrini will look to captain them to their first medal since 2023, when the Canadians defeated Germany to bring home their 28th gold medal at the IIHF World Championship.