Macklin Celebrini Hockey Card in the Middle of Canadian Police Case

A rookie card of San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini is at the center of a police investigation in Barrie, Ontario.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Barrie Police Services announced that charges have been filed against a 16-year-old male Barrie resident after he allegedly attempted to steal a 2024 Young Guns Macklin Celebrini hockey card. The clear cut version of the card was last sold for $1,967.87 just over a month ago, according to Sports Card Investor.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released due to his age, is alleged to have seen a listing for the card on Facebook Marketplace and arranged a meetup with the seller. He then took multiple photos of the card and ran off with it while the seller's attention was diverted.
After using video to identify the suspect, he was taken into custody and has been charged with theft over $5,000. The collectible trading card was recovered in the process. Given the nature of the case, it's unlikely that any more public statements will be made throughout the process.