Macklin Celebrini Misses Second Straight Game

San Jose Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky called Macklin Celebrini a game-time decision heading into Thursday night's matchup against the St. Louis Blues, but when the team in teal took the ice for warmups, their star center wasn't there.
Celebrini, who is currently recovering from a lower-body injury, was a last minute scratch in the Sharks' first road game of the season against the Dallas Stars on Monday night. He was a full participant in practice on Thursday morning, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
The Sharks desperately need Celebrini back on the ice to make their playoff dreams a reality this season, but that's also a big part of the reason why they'd be wise to wait until he's 100% rather than rushing him back from a minor injury and making it worse.
Considering Celebrini has been an active part of the team as of late, it seems likely that we may see him return to the Sharks lineup on Saturday when they host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in an important divisional matchup. At the very least, we know Celebrini is missing the entirety of the Sharks' first road trip of the season.