Macklin Celebrini Named Fifth-Best Player in the NHL by NHL Network

The NHL Network concluded their annual top-50 NHL player countdown on Sunday evening, and unsurprisingly a member of the San Jose Sharks made it into the top five.
Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks' new captain, was named the fifth-best player in the NHL in the most recent countdown, behind just Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, and Cale Makar. Celebrini is also the youngest player inside of the top 10 by quite a ways, with the next closest being Quinn Hughes who is 26 years old.
Last season, Celebrini's 115 points were the fourth-most in the NHL and set a new Sharks franchise record, surpassing Joe Thornton's total of 114 during the 2006-07 season. Celebrini also finished tied for fourth in the NHL for goals, lighting the lamp 45 times.
It's no surprise that Celebrini has catapulted himself into superstardom after a pheomenal sophomore season with the San Jose Sharks. Now, it's just a matter of seeing how he can build on it in his third season.