Macklin Celebrini Named IIHF Male Player of the Year

After tremendous performances at both the Olympic Games and the IIHF World Championship, and after captaining Canada for the first time in the latter event, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has been named the IIHF Male Player of the Year.
Per the IIHF, the award is voted on by members of the media and members of the IIHF. Celebrini earned 40.8% of the vote, doubling the total of the second place player, Connor Hellebuyck.
In all international competitions this year, Celebrini scored 11 goals and a total of 24 points in 16 games for Canada. He led the Olympic Games in goals with five, was named to the Olympic All-Star Team and helped lead Canada to a silver medal.
Then, at the World Championship, Celebrini had the most points by a U20 player in the tournament with 14, was named the World Championship's best forward, and was named to the World Championship's All-Star Team.
At just 20 years old, Macklin Celebrini has already broken records for the San Jose Sharks and he's already established himself as the future face of Canadian hockey. There's certainly a lot more left for him to accomplish in his career, but his trophy case continues to fill up at a rapid rate.