Macklin Celebrini Named NHL 27 Cover Athlete

For the first time since NHL 2001, a member of the San Jose Sharks will be on the cover of an EA Sports NHL video game.
On Tuesday morning, Sharks star forward Macklin Celebrini was officially named the cover athlete of EA Sports NHL 27. While Owen Nolan was the most recent member of the Sharks to grace the cover of an EA Sports title, Joe Thornton was the most recent Shark to appear on a video game cover overall.
Thornton was the cover athlete on 2k Sports’ NHL 2k7 which was released in October 2006.
It’s fitting that Celebrini is once again passed a torch that once belonged to Thornton, as he broke Thornton’s record for most points by a Shark in a single season during his sophomore campaign and set a benchmark for the next generation of Sharks.
Celebrini is also the youngest player to ever be featured on the cover on an EA Sports NHL game.
Celebrini spoke to ESPN about the cover, stating: “I thought it was amazing. I loved it. Fairly simple process: They just sent it to me and I was just like, 'Yeah, it looks good.'"