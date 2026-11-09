Macklin Celebrini Once Again Trying to Put Himself With Elite Company

The only players who were younger than Celebrini to achieve the feat were Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky, Jimmy Carson, and Mario Lemieux. Of course, one of those players, Jimmy Carson, was unfortunately never able to live up to his true potential but the other three are undeniably hockey royalty. It's never a bad thing for a young player to put themselves in the company of Crosby, Gretzky, and Lemieux.