Macklin Celebrini Once Again Trying to Put Himself With Elite Company

Heading into tonight's game against the New York Islanders, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini is chasing a major milestone. At 20 years and 149 days, Celebrini needs just a single point to become the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to register 200 career points.
The only players who were younger than Celebrini to achieve the feat were Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky, Jimmy Carson, and Mario Lemieux. Of course, one of those players, Jimmy Carson, was unfortunately never able to live up to his true potential but the other three are undeniably hockey royalty. It's never a bad thing for a young player to put themselves in the company of Crosby, Gretzky, and Lemieux.
Having played in 169 career games, Celebrini also has the opportunity to become the fifth-fastest active player to reach the 200 point threshold. The only players to do so faster are the aforementioned Crosby, the NHL's all-time scoring leader Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, and Kirill Kaprizov.
In his career, Celebrini has two goals and two assists in four games against the New York Islanders, making it seem likely that he finishes the night with at least one point. He's also entering the game on a three-game point-streak.