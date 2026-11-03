Macklin Celebrini, Ryan Warsofsky Share Differing Thoughts on Player Buy-In

While it appears that the coaching staff and players have differing opinions on what's happening, it could simply be a misunderstanding. One thing is clear though, whatever is causing the team's struggles needs to be corrected as soon as possible. While the Sharks are 7-7-1 after their first 15 games, their record doesn't tell the whole story. They're in the bottom third of the NHL in both goals for and goals against. While their special teams both rank in the top 10, it's not sustainable to rely specifically on a man advantage to score goals.