Macklin Celebrini’s Brother Named Alternate Captain for Boston University

Since San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini spent just a single season at Boston University before turning professional, he never got the opportunity to hold a leadership role for the Terriers. His older brother, Aiden Celebrini, will have that opportunity though, as he's been named an alternate captain ahead of his senior season.
The elder Celebrini is mostly known for defensive game as a stay-at-home defenseman. Throughout his entire collegiate career, he has 21 points, which is 43 less than Macklin had in just one season. That doesn't mean he doesn't play a key role for the Terriers though, he's been a steady defensive presence throughout his four years in Boston and is currently a member of the Vancouver Canucks organization, as he was drafted 171st overall in 2023.
Jacob Fraser at CanucksArmy, a branch of the Nation Network, stated that this season could heavily influence whether the Canucks decide to offer Aiden Celebrini an entry-level contract, as his draft rights are set to expire on June 1, 2027 per PuckPedia.