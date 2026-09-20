Macklin Celebrini’s Brother Named Alternate Captain for Boston University

The elder Celebrini is mostly known for defensive game as a stay-at-home defenseman. Throughout his entire collegiate career, he has 21 points, which is 43 less than Macklin had in just one season. That doesn't mean he doesn't play a key role for the Terriers though, he's been a steady defensive presence throughout his four years in Boston and is currently a member of the Vancouver Canucks organization, as he was drafted 171st overall in 2023.