Macklin Celebrini, Sam Dickinson to Represent Team Canada at 2026 IIHF World Championship
The San Jose Sharks will have a pair of representatives on Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
The Sharks' superstar forward Macklin Celebrini will attend the World Championship for the second straight spring, while defenseman Sam Dickinson will make his senior debut for Team Canada, having previously competed for his country at the U-20 level.
Last year, Celebrini scored three goals and three assists at the World Championship, the sixth-highest point total on Team Canada. His offensive production at the international took a major step forward at the 2026 Olympic Games though, as he finished the tournament with five goals and five assists in six games.
Of course, Celebrini's breakout wasn't confined to the Olympics, as he had a record-breaking sophomore season with the San Jose Sharks as well. His 115 points set a new franchise record, surpassing Joe Thornton's nearly two-decade-old benchmark of 114 points. He also passed the 40-goal threshold for the first time in his career.
As for Dickinson, the 19-year-old defenseman was a part of the often criticized, 2025 World Juniors iteration of Team Canada which saw them fail to medal on home ice. Dickinson recorded two points, both assists, in five games.
Dickinson is coming off of his rookie season with the San Jose Sharks, during which he seemed to grow considerably. In 72 games, he scored his first career goal and finished with 14 points. There were certainly some growing pains, especially in his own end, but that's to be expected from any rookie, let alone a 19 year old rookie.
Team Canada is getting a youth injection from the San Jose Sharks, as two teenagers will be their sole representatives this spring. Celebrini is set to become a mainstay for Team Canada for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Dickinson has an opportunity to put himself further on their radar for future tournaments as well.