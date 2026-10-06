Macklin Celebrini Scratched With Injury Right Before Faceoff Against Dallas

It seemed like the San Jose Sharks were going to keep their forward lines the same for the third straight game heading into their matchup with the Dallas Stars, but moments before puck drop, the Sharks announced that Macklin Celebrini would be out with a lower-body injury.
Celebrini, was a full participant in morning skate and warmups, but was ruled out ahead of the game itself. Ty Dellandrea drew into the lineup in Celebrini's place, making his season debut against the team that helped him start his career.
At this time, there is limited information regarding the severity of Celebrini's injury, when it occurred, and what his timeline for return looks like.
After their game in Dallas tonight, the Sharks have two days before they face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday to conclude their road trip. It's safe to say, Ryan Warsofsky will certainly hope Celebrini is available by then. More information will be added as it becomes available.