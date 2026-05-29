Macklin Celebrini to Face Former Teammate in IIHF World Championship Semifinals
On Saturday, Team Canada and Team Finland will face off for the opportunity to earn a trip to the finals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Canada's captain will be face-to-face with a familiar face, his former teammate on the San Jose Sharks turned divisional rival, Mikael Granlund.
Granlund helped welcome Celebrini into the league, as one of the Sharks' locker room leaders during the majority of the now 19 year old's rookie season. Eventually Granlund was traded to the Dallas Stars along with defenseman Cody Ceci ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, then he signed with the Sharks' divisional rival, the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the 2025-26 season.
On Saturday though, they'll face off with an opportunity to compete for a gold medal on the line. Celebrini has been dominant at the World Championships this year. He's currently tied for the second most goals in the tournament with two Norwegians, Noah Steen and Tinus Luc Koblar, and trails just former Shark Rudolfs Balcers.
Celebrini's 12 points are also tied for the second most in the tournament with Switzerland's Dennis Malgin and he trails only former NHLer Sven Andrighetto.
Granlund on the other hand, is tied for 10th in points on Team Finland with just four points in five games. He's also scored just a single goal to this point of the tournament.
The winner of the matchup between Canada and Finland will face the winner of the other semifinal game, Switzerland vs Norway, in the final. Meanwhile, the loser of both semifinals will play for a bronze medal.