Macklin Celebrini to Play for Canada at 2026 World Championship

Although Macklin Celebrini was unsure if he'd join Team Canada at the World Championship earlier this month at his exit interview, it's being reported that the San Jose Sharks forward will be making the trip to Switzerland after all.
On Monday morning, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that Celebrini was added to the Canadian roster for this spring's iteration of the IIHF World Championship.
This will be the second straight year that Celebrini represents his country at the Worlds, as he made his debut in the tournament last year. Canada was knocked out by Denmark in the Quarterfinals last year, so they'll certainly be looking to bounce back in this year's tournament.
On an individual level, Celebrini played very well in the 2025 World Championship, scoring three goals and six points in eight games, which was enough for the sixth most points on the team.
The coaching staff for Team Canada at 2026 World Championship has yet to be announced, but management consists of Brad Treliving, Jason Spezza, Kyle Dubas, and Scott Salmond.