Macklin Celebrini Voted Favorite for Hart Trophy in THN Writer Poll

The Hockey News did their annual award prediction poll over the summer, and the results are now in. San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini got quite a bit of respect in the voting this time around, as the 20-year-old superstar was named the favorite to win the Hart Trophy at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.
Of the 39 THN.com contributors who participated in the poll, 16 voted Celebrini as their top pick to win the Hart. He was followed closely by Connor McDavid, who had 14 votes. After that, there was a bit of a gap as the third place finisher, Nathan MacKinnon, had just six votes.
Celebrini also received votes for the Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy and the Art Ross Trophy.
Last season, Celebrini finished with the fourth-most points in the NHL with 115. He also had 45 goals, the most by a Shark since the 2005-06 season when Jonathan Cheechoo lit the lamp 56 times.
Celebrini, the Sharks' new captain, will take the ice along with the rest of his team on Thursday, when they kick off the 2026-27 season against the Florida Panthers.