The second line, on the other hand, is just strange. NHL head coaches love players like Barclay Goodrow, that’s a big part of the reason why he’s been left out of the fourth-line rotation we’ve seen and he’s played in every game this season. With that being said, if the idea behind splitting up Celebrini and Will Smith is to create multiple offensive lines, Goodrow doesn’t help accomplish that in the slightest. He’s a pure penalty-killer who has yet to score a goal this season and has scored five times in each of the last two seasons. He’s not someone who should be counted on in a top-six role under any circumstances.