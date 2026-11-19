San Jose Sharks
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David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 11:57 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 11:57 PM
At Wednesday’s practice, San Jose Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky debuted some rather unique looking lines that created even more questions amidst the team’s ongoing struggles.
As reported by Max Miller of NHL.com, this is how the Sharks lined up on Wednesday morning:
Let’s take a look at this line-by-line.
The main outlier on the top line is undoubtedly Adam Gaudette, but ultimately, I think it’s an interesting move. As one of the Sharks’ few goal-scorers in their bottom-six forward group, there’s a chance he can thrive playing alongside a superstar like Macklin Celebrini. Sidney Crosby was paired with Chris Kunitz and Pascal Dupuis for quite a while and that was an effective combination, so it’s at least worth a look.
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The second line, on the other hand, is just strange. NHL head coaches love players like Barclay Goodrow, that’s a big part of the reason why he’s been left out of the fourth-line rotation we’ve seen and he’s played in every game this season. With that being said, if the idea behind splitting up Celebrini and Will Smith is to create multiple offensive lines, Goodrow doesn’t help accomplish that in the slightest. He’s a pure penalty-killer who has yet to score a goal this season and has scored five times in each of the last two seasons. He’s not someone who should be counted on in a top-six role under any circumstances.
The third line is normal enough, but Collin Graf should definitely be in the lineup over Brett Leason. Graf was one of the Sharks’ most effective scorers last season and although he’s struggled at times this season, he’s the type of player who can’t be scratched by a team looking for offense.
Lastly, having Michael Misa on the fourth line seems, to be blunt, like mismanagement of a recent second overall pick. At the same time, limiting Toffoli’s ice time when he has the fourth-most points on the team behind just Celebrini, Smith, and Ivar Stenberg, doesn’t seem like an effective way to create offense either. If this was the third line, I think it would be a bit more palatable, but I don’t think Ostapchuk contributes enough offensively for that to make sense either.
Ryan Warsofsky has tried a considerable amount of combinations so far this season, few of which have seemed to be effective. With that said, he hasn't given much time for lines to grow together which can make it more difficult for them to perform as expected. While it's impossible to say that these combinations definitively won't work, it certainly seems that they're scraping the bottom of the barrel to find something at this stage.
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