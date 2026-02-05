NHL Rumors: 2 Sharks Make New Trade Board

Ferraro was given the No. 33 spot on Johnston's trade board. This is not the first time that the left-shot defenseman has come up as a trade candidate due to his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status.
Johnston noted that the Sharks have had extension talks with Ferraro, so he is a player who they certainly could end up keeping around. However, if the Sharks end up making the left-shot defenseman available for trade, there would likely be a lot of interest in him. This is because he is a solid top-four defenseman who is reliable defensively and is built for playoff hockey.
In 55 games so far this season with the Sharks, Ferraro has recorded four goals, eight assists, 12 points, 94 hits, and 105 blocks.
As for Skinner, Johnston gave the veteran winger the No. 47 spot and noted that his no-trade list has now changed to an eight-team trade list. With this, the Sharks now have some wiggle room to move him if they wish to.
Skinner has been scratched multiple times this season by the Sharks and has not appeared in a game for the Pacific Division club since their Jan. 11 contest against the Vegas Golden Knights. This is even with the 33-year-old forward posting two goals and six points in his last six games.
Teams looking for more secondary offensive production and experience could take a chance on Skinner if he is made available by San Jose. In 32 games this season, he has recorded six goals and 13 points.