NHL Rumors: 4 Sharks Defenders Make New Trade Board

The San Jose Sharks have taken a notable step in the right direction this season. At the time of this writing, they have a 21-18-3 record and are fifth in the Pacific Division. This is after they finished last season with just 20 wins.

However, with the Sharks still being a team focused on the future, a few of their players have now entered the rumor mill as trade candidate.

In his latest trade board for Daily Faceoff, Matt Larkin included Sharks defensemen Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren, and Nick Leddy. All four of these Sharks blueliners are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), so it is fair to wonder if at least one of them could be moved by the deadline if San Jose does not have a playoff spot then.

Ferraro is the biggest Sharks player featured on Larkin's trade board. The left-shot defenseman has been the subject of trade rumors for a while and certainly has the potential to generate interest from playoff clubs due to his steady defensive play, grit, and ability to play big minutes.

Klingberg is in the middle of a solid bounce-back year for the Sharks, and teams could express interest in him because of it. This is especially so when noting that he is a right-shot defenseman, and contenders are always on the hunt for those.

Liljegren is another Sharks blueliner who could generate some interest. He would be a decent pickup for a playoff club looking to improve their bottom pairing or simply their defensive depth.

As for Leddy, teams looking for more experienced defensive depth could take a flier on him. However, he also has a $4 million cap hit, which could make a trade a bit more complicated.