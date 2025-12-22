NHL Rumors: Sharks Center Could Be Valuable Trade Chip

San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg has been having a solid 2025-26 season with the Pacific Division club. In 36 games so far this season with the Sharks, he has recorded seven goals, 15 assists, and 22 points. This is after he posted 10 goals and 35 points in 77 games this past season with the Sharks.

With the way Wennberg has been playing this season, there is certainly a chance that he will generate a good amount of interest from teams if the Sharks end up being sellers this season. This is especially so when noting that the center trade market does not have a ton of options.

The Los Angeles Kings recently received a 2026 second-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Phillip Danault. That is certainly a solid return for Danault, as he has recorded zero goals and just five assists in 30 games this season. When noting that Wennberg has had a far better season offensively than Danault, a second-round pick could have the potential to be just the starting point for his services if the Sharks shop him.

The Sharks will have a decision to make with Wennberg this season. If they do not see the pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) center as a long-term part of their plans, perhaps they could flip him for a solid return by the 2026 NHL trade deadline.