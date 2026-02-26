NHL Rumors: Sharks Defenseman Linked To Metro Club

This Sharks defenseman is being linked to a team in the Metropolitan Division.
San Jose Sharks blueliner Mario Ferraro is one of the NHL's top trade candidate defensemen with the deadline right around the corner. The Sharks certainly could decide to keep him around, but there is no question that he should generate interest from several clubs.
Now, based on a new report, a Metropolitan Division club has Ferraro on its radar.
The Hurricanes are not the only team that has been linked to Ferraro, though, as the Colorado Avalanche have for a decent chunk of this season as well.
If the Hurricanes landed Ferraro, he would certainly have the potential to give their defensive group a nice boost. He could fit nicely on their bottom pairing and penalty kill if acquired due to his solid defensive play and grit.
With the Hurricanes being one of the top teams in the NHL, it would make a lot of sense for them to add a defenseman like Ferraro to their depth ahead of the playoffs. He is exactly the kind of rugged defenseman that contenders love to add, so he could be a good fit on the Hurricanes.
Yet, with Ferraro being an important part of the Sharks' defense, the possibility of him staying put in San Jose is there. Time will tell what happens on that front.