NHL Rumors: Sharks Linked To Rangers Defenseman

The Sharks are continuing to be connected to this Rangers defenseman.
It is not a secret that one of the San Jose Sharks' biggest needs right now is another defenseman to bolster their blueline. This is especially so when noting that they have several pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) defensemen, like Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Vincent Desharnais, and Timothy Liljegren.
The Sharks' right side, in particular, could use a boost. With this, the Sharks are continuing to be connected to one of the NHL's top right-shot defenseman trade candidates.
This is not the first time that the Sharks have been connected to Schneider, and it makes sense given their need for another right-shot defenseman. If they acquired him from the Rangers, he would instantly become one of their top defenseman and likely would play in their top four because of it.
Schneider's age also makes him stand out as a likely fit for the Sharks. This is because he is still only 24 years old and could have the potential to improve with a much-needed fresh start.
Yet, with Schneider being a former first-round pick who is still in his mid-20s, it is likely that the Sharks will not be the only team interested in him. It will be interesting to see if San Jose can end up landing him from here.