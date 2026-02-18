NHL Rumors: Sharks Named Trade Fit For Rangers Defender

The Sharks are continuing to be connected to this Rangers defenseman.
One of the San Jose Sharks' top objectives ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline should be to improve their blueline. Adding a right-shot defenseman, in particular, would be beneficial for a Sharks club that is looking to stay in the playoff race.
Now, they are continuing to be connected to one of the NHL's top defenseman trade candidates because of it.
"Adding Schneider would give the Sharks a young, physical shutdown defenseman who can log over 20 minutes per game and could fit in well with this rising young roster. Schneider's restricted free agent status would give them a chance to ink him to a long-term deal at a reasonable average annual value," Richardson wrote.
The Sharks being named as a potential trade fit for Schneider is very easy to understand. As Richardson noted, the Sharks have already been linked to Schneider this season. Furthermore, with Schneider being 24 years old, he would be a strong addition to a Sharks club that is focused on both the present and the future.
If the Sharks acquired Schneider, he could slot very nicely in their top four. Furthermore, due to his defense-first style of play, he would be a clear option for the Sharks' penalty kill if acquired.
Ultimately, with Schneider still being young and having good upside, it would make a lot of sense if the Sharks worked hard to acquire him leading up to the deadline. It will be interesting to see if they end up winning the sweepstakes from here.