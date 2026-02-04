NHL Trade Rumors: Sharks Shopping Defenseman

"San Jose defenceman Timothy Liljegren is out there, which isn’t a surprise. As I’ve reported before, the Sharks are listening on all their pending UFA defencemen, and while the Sharks are trying to strengthen their blueline, he doesn’t seem to fit into their plans moving forward," Pagnotta wrote.
This is not the first time that Liljegren has come up in the rumor mill as a trade candidate. The right-shot defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so it makes sense that the Sharks are reportedly open to moving him.
If the Sharks were to trade Liljegren, he likely would not bring in the biggest of returns. However, with the 26-year-old being a right-shot defenseman, he could have the potential to generate some interest and get the Sharks a later draft pick or a prospect in a trade.
Liljegren has appeared in 41 games this season with the Sharks, where he has recorded zero goals, 10 assists, 81 blocks, and a minus-7 rating. This is after he had six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points in 68 games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Sharks this past season.