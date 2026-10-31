Opinion: The Timeline Isn't Right for Nikita Kucherov to Make Sense in San Jose

Financially, the Sharks would have to move out some cap space to be able to fit Kucherov on the roster. The clear solution would likely be trading Dmitry Orlov, who has struggled to this point in the season, but at this stage, the Sharks may need to attach an asset to him to make a trade. That also doesn't account for the fact that Kucherov is likely going to get a massive pay raise next season, as his current $9.5 million cap hit is well below market value for the reigning Hart Trophy winner. His next contract could easily mirror Celebrini's, although it would likely be shorter term.