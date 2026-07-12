Pair of Former Barracuda Sign in Hartford

While the San Jose Barracuda were busy taking a number of players from the Colorado Eagles, the Hartford Wolfpack had a similar idea, as they signed a pair of former Barracuda players.
Earlier this week, the Wolfpack announced the signings of goaltender Gabriel Carriere and forward Lucas Vanroboys, both of whom were regulars in John McCarthy's lineup at TechCU Arena last season but also spent time in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder.
Carriere played in 31 games for the Barracuda last season, registering a 15-12-5 record with a 2.76 goals against average and .896 save percentage.
Vanroboys on the other hand, played in 33 regular season games for the Barracuda, recording seven points and 66 penalty minutes in the process. He also appeared in two playoff games, but failed to record a point and had a minor penalty.
Despite losing a couple of players, the 2026-27 Barracuda are looking like a vastly improved team. Assuming they stay healthy, they could certainly establish themselves as Calder Cup contenders.