Pair of Sharks Prospects to Participate in 2026 Memorial Cup

We're just four days away from the puck dropping on the 2026 Memorial Cup and the San Jose Sharks will have some representatives on the ice.
Carson Wetsch, who recently signed his entry-level contract with the Sharks, was the first to be guaranteed a spot in the tournament, as the Kelowna Rockets will be hosting the festivities. In his first season in British Columbia, Wetsch served as captain of the Rockets and saw his offensive production take a major step forward.
Wetsch set new career highs in both assists (50) and points (72) during his first season with the Rockets. His offensive production has dropped in the playoffs though, as he's recorded just four points in eight games.
Christian Kirsch of the Kitchener Rangers joined Wetsch as quick as physically possible, as the Rangers swept the Barrie Colts to win the Ontario Hockey League championship and secured their place at the Memorial Cup.
Kirsch was phenomenal for the Rangers during the OHL Final, stopping 109 of 119 shots during the four-game series. He finished the series with a .916 save percentage and never gave up more than three goals in a single game.
Two Sharks prospects also came up just short of qualifying for the Memorial Cup, as Teddy Mutryn's Moncton Wildcats were defeated by the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the QMJHL Final. It was the same story for Max Heise and the Prince Albert Raiders, as they were defeated by the Everett Silvertips, who clinched their first-ever trip to the Memorial Cup, in the WHL Final.
Heading into the final series of each league, it was a distinct possibility that every participant in the Memorial Cup would have a representative from the San Jose Sharks. While that didn't happen, the Sharks will have two players representing their organization.
The two Sharks prospects will face off in the very first game of the Memorial Cup, as Kelowna will host Kitchener in the first Round Robin game on Friday evening. Puck drop is set for 6 PM PT.