Pair of Sharks Prospects to Participate in 2026 Memorial Cup

Two Sharks prospects also came up just short of qualifying for the Memorial Cup, as Teddy Mutryn's Moncton Wildcats were defeated by the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the QMJHL Final. It was the same story for Max Heise and the Prince Albert Raiders, as they were defeated by the Everett Silvertips, who clinched their first-ever trip to the Memorial Cup, in the WHL Final.