Players to Watch During San Jose Barracuda's Playoff Run

As a member of the Chicago Blackhawks organization, Allan played 43 games in the NHL during the 2024-25 season. During that time, he scored a goal and seven assists while being a -13. While he’s not a player that should be expected to contribute a lot of offense at any level, the Sharks need to figure out a way to keep the puck out of their own net, which means Allan could be on the shortlist for an NHL job as soon as next season. He’s not the flashiest player in the world by any means, but he’s a player to keep an eye on this postseason.