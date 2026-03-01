RECAP: Sharks Defeat Jets 2-1 in Overtime

The opening minutes were filled with end-to-end action, with both teams generating shots on the rush. Immediately after the first whistle, two and a half minutes into the game, Morgan Barron was able to break the deadlock and give the Jets an early lead. Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was forced to make a couple of big saves in quick succession shortly after the goal. William Eklund had a partial breakaway chance just under eight minutes into the game, but Connor Hellebuyck was able to get his glove on the puck, sending it just wide of the net.