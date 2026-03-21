RECAP: Sharks Unable To Find Late Equalizer, Fall to Flyers 2-1

The San Jose Sharks were back in action on Saturday afternoon as they looked to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers following three straight losses.
Just a couple of minutes into the game, Garrett Wilson and Ryan Reaves dropped the gloves to get the energy going in the SAP Center. After the fight, Reaves skated over to the Sharks’ trainer with an apparent hand injury and went to the dressing room.
Collin Graf was called for holding just over five minutes into the first period, giving the Flyers the first power play opportunity of the night. During the penalty kill, Shakir Mukhamadullin blocked a shot with his left leg which caused him quite a bit of discomfort. Despite an attempt to skate it off during the TV timeout, he ended up going down the tunnel shortly afterwards.
Around the halfway point in the period, Trevor Zegras was called for kneeing Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg, giving the Sharks their first man advantage of the afternoon. During the stoppage in play, Mukhamadullin returned to the Sharks’ bench. The Flyers nearly scored a shorthanded goal, but they were denied by Kiefer Sherwood, who had hustled back to make a goal-line save.
Reaves went back down the tunnel shortly after the power play expired.
The Flyers were called for too many men on the ice with 4:20 remaining in the period. The Sharks were unable to get much going on the man advantage, but did hit the post with just under a minute remaining in the first.
Overall, the Sharks left much to be desired in the first period. They were very sloppy, specifically with passing and puck control.
Reaves once again returned to the Sharks’ bench to start the second period. At 2:26 in the second period, Owen Tippett opened the scoring for the Flyers, giving them a 1-0 lead. Philipp Kurashev took down Rasmus Ristolainen behind the Philadelphia net, giving the Flyers their second power play of the night a quarter of a way through the second period.
The Sharks then got their second power play of the night with 7:41 remaining in the second, as Emil Andrae sat in the penalty box for delay of game. During the power play, Dmitry Orlov scored his third of the season off of a nice pass by William Eklund, tying the game at 1-1.
Another fight broke out late in the second period after Barclay Goodrow threw a hit on Trevor Zegras. Noah Cates stepped up for his teammate and immediately threw off the gloves. John Klingberg and Travis Konecny were chirping at one another quite a bit late in the period, but nothing came of it before the teams went to their locker rooms for the second intermission.
Garnet Hathaway threw a heavy hit on Celebrini early in the third period, causing Mario Ferraro to go after him. Ferraro got the only penalty on the play, giving the Flyers their fourth power play of the night. While it was a costly penalty, the Sharks had to show that they weren’t going to let anything happen to their young superstar. The Flyers scored on the power play, with Christian Dvorak getting the goal and making it 2-1 for the visitors.
Michael Misa had a prime opportunity to restore the tie, but his stick broke on his shot attempt, and the puck floated softly toward Dan Vladar. Celebrini drew a penalty behind the Sharks’ net when he got tripped up by Zegras, giving the Sharks a key power play chance. The Sharks looked phenomenal on the power play, generating shot attempt after shot attempt, but the Flyers were able to keep the puck out of the net despite the heavy pressure.
Moments after the penalty expired, Celebrini was penalized for slashing. The Sharks killed off the penalty with little issue and immediately started putting pressure back on the Flyers.
Ryan Warsofsky pulled Alex Nedeljkovic out of the net with two minutes remaining, sending Will Smith over the boards as the extra attacker.
Travis Sanheim put away an empty-net goal to put the final nail in the coffin, as the Flyers took a 3-1 lead with 1:12 remaining. Cates then added a second empty-netter for the Flyers, making it 4-1.
The Sharks have now lost four straight games, and they'll have to try to get momentum back on their side while on the road. They'll head to Nashville to face the Predators in their next game on Tuesday.