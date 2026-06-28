Report: Former Sharks F Kevin Labanc Nearing Deal in Russia

After nearly a month on the free agent market, reports from Russia state that former San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc has reached an agreement with Ak Bars Kazan in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.
Russian media outlet Business Gazeta is reporting that Kazan has come to terms with Labanc on a one-year deal. For much of the spring, Labanc was linked to a move to Salavat Yulaev Ufa, but it appears that fell apart and he opted to sign with Kazan, although the team has yet to confirm the move.
Labanc just finished his first season in the KHL, playing under former NHL head coach Gerard Gallant for the Shanghai Dragons. Gallant stepped down from the team mid-season due to health issues, with suspended NHL coach Mitch Love taking his place.
With the Dragons, who are actually based out of St. Petersburg, Russia, Labanc scored 15 goals and tallied a total of 34 points in 55 games, a pace that was fairly similar to, but certainly higher than, his production with the Sharks during his time in the NHL.
Kazan is hoping that Labanc can be one of the pieces that push them to a Gagarin Cup, as they lost in the Final during the 2025-26 season.