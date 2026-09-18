Russian Sharks Prospect Injured After Hot Start to 2026-27 Season

Yegor Rimashevsky had seemingly stagnated since the San Jose Sharks drafted him 203rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. This season, things appear to have changed though, as he's been off to a hot start with Dynamo Moskva to start the 2026-27 campaign.
In six games, Rimashevsky has scored three goals, two of which came against SKA St. Petersburg in the second game of the season. His other goal came against Dinamo Minsk, when Moscow's team walked away with a 3-2 victory. He also added his only assist of the season to date against Admiral Vladivostok.
Rimashevsky was then held without a point for the first time since opening night on Monday, when Dynamo Moskva faced Severstal Cherepovets. Then, on Thursday, his night came to an end after recording just 3:04 of ice time as he suffered an injury. After the game, Dynamo head coach Leonid Tambiev stated that he was awaiting further details on Rimashevsky's status.
Notably, it's not the first time that Rimashevsky has had a hot start, as referenced by the following tweet from 2024, but historically he's struggled to perform at a high level consistently.
Last season, Rimashevsky finished with just 10 goals and two assists in 61 games. He seemed on pace for a much better campaign this time around, but now we'll have to wait and see when he's able to return to the ice.