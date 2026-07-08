San Jose Barracuda Announce Date of Home Opener

Hockey in the Bay Area seems far away, but it's inching closer and closer every single day. On Wednesday, the San Jose Barracuda announced the date of their 2026-27 home opener, as well as a few other guaranteed home game dates.
The Barracuda's home opener will take place on October 3, meaning the Sharks' farm team will start their 2026-27 campaign at home. As things currently stand, it appears that the AHL season as a whole will start on October 2, as that's the date that the Texas Stars will host the Iowa Wild. The Barracuda's first opponent of the season will be the San Diego Gulls.
The Barracuda also announced that they'll host home games on November 25, December 5, January 23, February 13, and March 13. Much like opening night, there is no information currently available regarding opponents or start times.